Azerbaijan's PM meets with BP's regional president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the regional president of BP for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, Gary Jones, on April 13, Trend reports citing the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.
During the meeting, discussions took place on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP.
