Microsoft implementing projects with Azerbaijan's educational institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Sadraddin Aghayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani schools have been selected as nominees for the Microsoft Showcase School program of Microsoft Corporation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education.

The program includes educational institutions that use Microsoft technologies in an innovative form in education management and organization of the educational process.

“A number of schools and lyceums of Azerbaijan have been included in the program for the digital transformation of the education sector. Their assessment was carried out on such criteria as the formation of future skills, an inclusive learning environment, support for individual needs, digital leadership, new policy development and some others,” the ministry said.

“Through the program, Microsoft will provide these educational institutions with access to its learning and research resource base, participate in international events, and carry out joint projects with these schools,” the ministry said.

Participation in the program is carried out within a memorandum on the digital transformation of education signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and Microsoft Corporation. According to this document, it is planned to establish strategic cooperation between the parties in the field of general education, as well as to create exemplary schools in Azerbaijan, in which Microsoft educational programs will be applied.

