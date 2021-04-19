Work on Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi-Khojavand highway to wrap up soon (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is completing construction and restoration work on the sections of the Avshar – Salmanbayli - Ashaghy Avshar - Khojavand highway in the Aghjabadi district, a source in the agency told Trend on Apr.19.

According to the source, the 41-kilometer route starts from the Mingachevir – Mingachevir - Bahramtapa station highway of national importance.

"In accordance with the project, the construction of a section of the Avshar – Salmanbayli – Ashaghy Avshar -Khojavand highway with a length of 27.4 kilometers and internal roads in the villages of Avshar (5.6 kilometers), Salmanbayli (2.9 kilometers), Ashaghy Avshar (4.5 kilometers) and Khojavand (600 meters)," the source said.

Besides, the source emphasized that work has been completed on laying asphalt concrete pavements on a 10-kilometer section of the road to the village of Avshar.

"Work is underway to build an 8-kilometer road leading to the Salmanbayli village. Besides, it’s planned to start building a single-span bridge across the Upper Karabakh canal,” noted the source. “Upon completion of construction and repair work on the road, it’s planned to install four bus stops, road signs and information boards, as well as markings.”

The construction work is carried out under the direct supervision of the agency’s management in accordance with norms, instructions and state standards to ensure safe operation and environmental protection.