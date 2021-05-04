New main water pipeline to be built for Azerbaijan's Shusha - Azersu OJSC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A new main water pipeline will be built within the program of urgent measures for sustainable water supply of the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the Azersu OJSC told Trend on May 4.

In accordance with the action plan, the Kichik Kirs and Zarysly water intakes, which provide Shusha with drinking water, will be reconstructed.

A new main water pipeline will be laid from the Kichik Kirs spring to Shusha. In the city itself, distribution networks with a length of 6 kilometers and 3 reservoirs with a capacity of 500 cubic meters each will be built.

Work has already begun on the reconstruction of the main water pipeline to Shusha, which has been in operation for many years. For this, a new main water pipeline is being laid with a length of 1.8 kilometers from the water intake chamber in the area of ​​the city of Shusha to the reservoir in the city.

The new project provides for the management of water supply from one node by connecting the main pipelines supplying drinking water to Shusha. Currently, water from the Kichik Kirs spring enters the city from the reservoir, and the Zarysly spring - directly.

The implementation of the new project will allow connecting both pipelines to the water intake chamber and pumping water into the city through a single pipeline.

According to the new General Plan of Shusha, drinking water supply and sewerage networks will be reconstructed in the city, and treatment facilities will be built.

Shusha city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).