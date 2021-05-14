More Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has authorized the export of tomatoes to another 30 production enterprises in Azerbaijan since May 14, 2021, Trend reports referring to the country’s Food Safety Agency.

According to the agency, thus, already 126 enterprises of Azerbaijan will export tomatoes to Russia.

Currently, the export potential of these enterprises is 288,414 tons of tomatoes, or 160.2 percent of the volume of these products exported to Russia in 2020.

Joint measures continue to remove restrictions on the export of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia, including joint video monitoring at Azerbaijani tomato-producing enterprises.