Azerbaijan, Turkey to scale up agricultural co-op - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the statement at the 14th Caspian Agro-2021 international agricultural exhibition and the 26th InterFood Azerbaijan-2021 international exhibition of a food industry that opened on June 10.

According to the minister, Turkey is represented at the exhibitions by a large delegation.

“In the future, we intend to expand cooperation with fraternal Turkey, in connection with which negotiations have already been held. Even more Turkish companies will be represented at the next exhibitions,” said Karimov.