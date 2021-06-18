Turkish Zorlu Holding to invest in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Sadarddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the leading companies of Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Twitter account of the minister.

The memorandum was signed with the Turkish Zorlu Holding, the minister added.

According to the minister, the new cooperation will make a significant contribution in terms of investments in the textile industry of Azerbaijan and will further strengthen economic ties with the brotherly country.

The projects being implemented will create additional opportunities for the use of modern technologies and the creation of new jobs, Jabbarov wrote.

