Ukraine ready to partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Ukraine is ready to join the process of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Gennady Chizhikov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises will require additional information on the issue.

"We have agreed to hold a video bridge between Ukrainian entrepreneurs and Azerbaijan in the near future. We want to find out what the Azerbaijani liberated territories need now. The more information we have, the more actively we will participate in this. Ukraine welcomes the most important event in modern history of Azerbaijan," Chizhikov said.

On June 24, 2021, in Baku, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Smal and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennady Chizhikov signed an Agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council.

