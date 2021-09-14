More Azerbaijani enterprises to export apples to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has authorized more 11 Azerbaijani enterprises to export apples to Russia since September 14 under the guarantees from Food Safety Agency (FSA) of Azerbaijan, FSA told Trend.

As reported, this became possible through the joint measures of the agency and relevant structures for removing restrictions on the export of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Totally, as to date, Rosselkhoznadzor has authorized the import of apples from 65 Azerbaijani enterprises. The export potential of these enterprises is 144,767 tons, which is more than double the volume of apple exports to Russia in 2020 (66,924 tons).