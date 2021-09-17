Trade official names most attractive segments of Azerbaijani market for Russian businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The ICT sector is the sector to which Russian business shows the greatest interest in the Azerbaijani market, Ruslan Mirsayapov, the trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend on Sept.17.

Besides, according to Mirsayapov, companies from Russia are interested in establishing cooperation and opening the production of building materials in Azerbaijan, the possibility of increasing the supply of engineering products, oil and gas equipment, vehicles, and a number of other spare parts and equipment.

"The trade turnover between our countries almost entirely consists of non-primary products, both from Russia to Azerbaijan, and vice versa. These are products with high added value, which allows the goods to be competitive in the markets of our countries," he added.

The trade representative also noted that it’s planned to organize several visits of the Russian delegation within the framework of business missions to Azerbaijan by the end of 2021.

"These visits allow our entrepreneurs to find new opportunities for interaction, concluding new contracts, as well as creating production enterprises on the territory of Azerbaijan," he concluded.

