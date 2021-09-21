Economic Council of Azerbaijan discusses state budget for 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov was held on Tuesday, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting discussed draft state and consolidated budgets for 2022 and the following three years, updated macroeconomic forecasts for 2021-2025, as well as draft budgets for 2022 of the State Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund.