Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products

Economy 13 December 2021 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Charity event held in Moscow at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 16:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries Society 16:38
Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart Oil&Gas 16:34
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 16:22
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products Economy 16:16
Kazakhstan, Germany sign contract to replace filters at Pavlodar aluminum plant Kazakhstan 16:09
Iran’s SPGC discloses data on production of fourth gas refinery near South Pars field Oil&Gas 16:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 13 Society 16:02
Azerbaijan to put up several more mineral deposits for auction Economy 15:58
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reports decrease in trading value Finance 15:56
Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan joins EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility Kazakhstan 15:52
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of gas production in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:34
Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief Other News 15:29
Everything mined, destroyed, did any European organization condemn Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 15:23
Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant Other News 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses GDP growth for 11M2021 Economy 15:18
Deposit insurance reforms to instil confidence in banking system: PM Modi Other News 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev talks about Qarabag football club's disallowed goal Politics 15:14
India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years Other News 15:12
Tell-tale signs of India’s economic recovery are now visible: McKinsey’s Rajat Dhawan Other News 15:10
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:59
I would like other Azerbaijani football teams to follow example of Qarabag football team - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:57
Day to come when Qarabag football club to hold matches in Aghdam - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.19 Oil&Gas 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on allocation of funds to Qarabag football club Politics 14:47
Azerbaijan organizes "Cold hands, warm heart" charity fair (PHOTO) Society 14:36
2022 to mark peak for LNG imports into China Oil&Gas 14:35
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 14:34
Azerbaijan bans activity of some facilities Economy 14:31
Switzerland to finance regional, economic projects in Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022 Israel 14:20
Oil & gas investment to switch away from upstream to low carbon efforts in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:04
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 14:03
Azerbaijan prohibits living in basements of residential buildings Society 14:01
Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day Russia 13:55
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Society 13:52
Jet fuel consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels in next 3 years Oil&Gas 13:47
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador Politics 13:47
Iran shares data on production of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refining Company Oil&Gas 13:38
Turkmenistan’s economy to grow in 2022 Turkmenistan 13:37
Azerbaijan considers new fines for violation of legislation in tourism Economy 13:33
Indian Exim bank allocates loan to finance projects in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Uzbek authorities made progress in construction of facilities of IT park Uzbekistan 13:22
Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’ Tourism 13:21
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks ICT 13:20
Iran’s IAC sees decrease in passenger transportation via Ramsar International Airport Transport 13:19
Turkey resumes mediation mission Turkey 13:18
Oil markets to shift from undersupply to oversupply in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud ICT 13:07
Kazakh oil company to purchase spare parts for gas equipment via tender Tenders 13:05
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications Economy 13:04
Iran’s Saipa increases auto manufacturing Business 13:03
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Society 13:01
Azerbaijan shares data for oil export to Australia in 10M2021 Economy 12:59
Countries and int’l experts condemn biased “summit for democracy” in US - Research Politics 12:59
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran declines Finance 12:56
Iranian government plans to increase budgets of state banks Finance 12:55
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Astara port down Transport 12:34
BTC celebrates 500 million tonnes of oil export Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to sign strategic partnership declaration - Kyrgyz ambassador Economy 12:29
Azerbaijan talks cyberthreats faced by local users in several large cities ICT 12:25
Swiss ambassador talks funds invested in Azerbaijani economy Economy 12:23
Iran records decrease in reserves of dams Oil&Gas 12:21
Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October Europe 12:16
bp talks on increasing its share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:07
UK wants to be Azerbaijan’s top energy partner Oil&Gas 11:49
UK ready to help Azerbaijan’s transition to renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:46
UK to host Joint Intergovernmental Commission with Azerbaijan in 2022 Business 11:37
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender to buy pumps Business 11:29
President Ilham Aliyev received members of Qarabag football club (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:24
Iran's Saderat Bank provides credit to improve production Finance 11:24
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Nabilar village (VIDEO) Society 11:20
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Switzerland joint commission may be held in Baku – ambassador Business 11:19
Quality of "Baku Steel Company" products already recognized all over the world (PHOTO) Society 10:37
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany increases over 10M2021 Economy 10:33
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on sewer collector headlights replacement Tenders 10:33
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 12 Uzbekistan 10:19
OIC Youth visit to Ganja city (PHOTO) Society 10:10
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 13 Finance 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 13 Finance 09:52
Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:31
Number of flights via Iran’s Khorramabad International Airport up Transport 09:14
Iran shares data on estimates for crude oil export Oil&Gas 09:13
Iran's Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company resumes oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran records decrease in passenger transportation via Birjand Shahid Kaveh Airport Transport 09:07
Australia signs $717 million defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha World 09:01
UK can offer Azerbaijan experience in renewable energy sources - Baroness Nicholson (Interview) Politics 08:26
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israel 07:48
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021 US 07:02
S.Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases World 06:17
7 dead, thousands displaced after heavy rains hit Brazil's Bahia state World 05:36
Saudi Arabia approves 2022 budget, first without deficit in nearly a decade Arab World 04:43
Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, and EU Europe 03:42
UK's Johnson warns of Omicron 'tidal wave', says two doses not enough Europe 02:59
All news