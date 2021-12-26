Azerbaijan’s export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages up
Latest
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev