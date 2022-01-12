Azerbaijan to create new tourist, recreational zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

New tourist and recreational zones will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the law “On tourism”, which came into force on January 1, 2022.

According to the law, the model Regulation on tourist and recreational zones is approved by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.

For projects of tourist and recreational facilities with a capacity of more than 300 people, in the manner prescribed by the Azerbaijani law "On environmental impact assessment", a document on such assessment must be prepared, subject to state ecological expertise.