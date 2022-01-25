Kazakhstan taking measures to eliminate accident that caused power outage – KEGOC
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
A power surge on the 500 kV "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transit power line occurred due to a big emergency imbalance created by the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan) on January 25, 2022, at 11:59 (GMT+6), Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC).
As a result, an emergency situation related to the "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transit power line occurred and numerous consumers experienced power outages in southern Kazakhstan. The volume is about 1,500 megawatts.
Presently, KEGOC is taking measures to eliminate the accident.
The information was spread earlier that there is no electricity in the capitals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)
Announcement of 2022 as "Year of Shusha" in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev is celebration for all Azerbaijanis - Famous composer
Centurion tank, other weapons used in 1965 & 1971 to add historical flavour to 26 Jan parade in India
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans