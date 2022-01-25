Kazakhstan taking measures to eliminate accident that caused power outage – KEGOC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

A power surge on the 500 kV "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transit power line occurred due to a big emergency imbalance created by the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan) on January 25, 2022, at 11:59 (GMT+6), Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC).

As a result, an emergency situation related to the "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transit power line occurred and numerous consumers experienced power outages in southern Kazakhstan. The volume is about 1,500 megawatts.

Presently, KEGOC is taking measures to eliminate the accident.

The information was spread earlier that there is no electricity in the capitals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.