Food-processing enterprises may be built on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The enterprises processing agricultural products are planned to be established in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said on Jan. 25 at the conference entitled "Role of women's entrepreneurship in the economic development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur", organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Gadimova added that this is important from the point of view of ensuring Azerbaijan’s food security.

“The process of selecting potential lands for sowing and clearing them from mines was launched after the territories were liberated from occupation,” the deputy minister said.