Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to sign agreement with int’l consulting company

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to sign an agreement with McKinsey international consulting company in February 2022 on the creation of a new model for the development of financial institutions in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Rustamov added that this agreement will affect not only Azerbaijani banks but also insurance companies and other financial structures.

“I can say that new management methods, a different ecosystem will be created, the problems of banks and the ways to solve them will be considered, a strategy for the development of financial institutions upon a new model will be prepared within this document,” Rustamov said.

