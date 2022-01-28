Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to sign agreement with int’l consulting company
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to sign an agreement with McKinsey international consulting company in February 2022 on the creation of a new model for the development of financial institutions in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
Rustamov added that this agreement will affect not only Azerbaijani banks but also insurance companies and other financial structures.
“I can say that new management methods, a different ecosystem will be created, the problems of banks and the ways to solve them will be considered, a strategy for the development of financial institutions upon a new model will be prepared within this document,” Rustamov said.
