New advisor appointed in Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Fuad Ismayilov was appointed as advisor to Azerbaijani minister of digital development and transport, the ministry told Trend.
Earlier, Ismayilov worked as deputy head of one of the insurance companies.
Thus, to date, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has six advisers, namely, Aida Badalova, Rashad Bayramov, Rashad Hasanov, Farid Ahmadov, Rahid Alakbarli and newly appointed Fuad Ismayilov.
