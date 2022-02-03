Azerbaijan's top state companies reveal their non-oil export value for 2021
Latest
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)
Supplementary gas supplies from Azerbaijan much desired by many European countries – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official
National values also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev