Azerbaijan to сreate national artificial intelligence strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The first meeting of the working group on technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution took place in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the ministry, at the meeting chaired by the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Tamerlan Taghiyev, a presentation on the working group’s principles, the possibilities of expanding the introduction of new technologies, the work to create a National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, their analysis, and processing was held, and discussions were conducted.

The working group was created to study the possibilities of introducing the latest technologies, the formation of a regulatory framework, roadmaps, coordination of projects, as well as expanding cooperation with international organizations in this area.

The group includes representatives of 22 state structures, and the coordination of its activities was entrusted to the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.