Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The construction of a 330 kilovolt power plant to supply Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan with electricity through the Zangazur corridor is planned, Teymur Abdullayev, spokesperson for Azerenergy OJSC, told Trend.

According to Abdullayev, the plant fed from Aghjabadi and Imishli will be built in the Jabrayil district.

"It’s planned to lay a 330 kilovolt power transmission line from Agjabadi to Nakhchivan through the Zangazur corridor and export electricity through it to Turkey, and from there to the European market," he said.

A trip of the Azerbaijani media representatives to Aghdam has been organized. The reporters will get acquainted with the Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations, as well as the Karabakh digital control center, opened by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 13.

Besides, the reporters will make a trip to Sugovushan settlement (Tartar district) to view the local substation.