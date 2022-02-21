Russian companies already working in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Several Russian companies are already working in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Niyazi Safarov, deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Safarov, totally about 20 Russian companies have expressed interest in activities in the liberated territories.

The deputy minister noted that investment projects and a mechanism for exchanging information have also been determined.

Attention was also focused on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, which have huge economic potential. The development of cooperation, the reintegration of these territories into the economy of Azerbaijan open up great opportunities for Russian, including Udmurt, companies, to participate in this process, Safarov stressed.

The Azerbaijani side believes that all these factors will determine the further development of trade and economic relations with Udmurtia, he added.

