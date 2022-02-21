Azerbaijan to prepare proposals on strategic product reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Proposals on the reserves of strategic products will be prepared in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the Azerbaijani State Reserves Agency, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy, must submit proposals on the strategic products reserves to the Cabinet of Ministers in the light of the world food market situation.