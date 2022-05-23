Azerbaijan continues work underway on smart project to provide country’s Aghdam with drinking water (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A regular meeting of the working group created to prepare project documentation for the creation of drinking water supply systems, wastewater and rainwater management in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city was held, Trend reports with reference to Azersu OJSC.

Company said that a draft of drinking water supply system, wastewater and rainwater management was presented at the meeting held in Aghdam city, and detailed discussions were held.

Head of the Planning and Design Department of “Azersu” OJSC Bahadur Kangarli noted that the development of the project took into account the needs of population for drinking water, the industrial and tourist opportunities of Aghdam.

According to Kangarli, comprehensive research work has been carried out and the "Smart Water" project is being prepared for the purpose of sustainable supply of Aghdam city and four nearby villages with high-quality drinking water.

According to project, Aghdam will be provided with drinking water from underground sources, and for this purpose, three exploration and appraisal wells were drilled at initial stage.

Generally, it is planned to drill 24 wells, provide the main and alternative (generator) electricity to the well zone for the purpose of sustainable water supply of Aghdam. Water obtained from sub-artesian wells will be collected in reservoirs located at a high altitude in terms of relief and transferred to settlements in a gravity mode.

Project reflected the creation of a distribution water supply network in Aghdam, the installation of fire hydrants, sedimentation tanks, also the provision of each subscriber with an electronic remote reading meter.

Project on the management of waste and rainwater in the city of Aghdam also was presented during the meeting. It was noted that modern technologies will also be used in creation of this infrastructure.

According to the project, wastewater generated in Aghdam will be returned to technical and irrigation use after treatment at a biological type plant designed with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day.

The presented project provides for the management of city's rainwater by dividing it into two basins (reservoirs). Rainwater is also planned to be collected and reused.

Drinking water supply, sewage and rainwater management systems of Aghdam are designed so that they can be managed from a single center. Productivity of sub-artesian wells, water levels in reservoirs, water quality indicators will be monitored by a SCADA system, and the hydraulic regulation of the network will be carried out online.

Broad discussion of the project took place at the meeting, and it was recommended that the submitted proposals be taken into account.