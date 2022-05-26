Republic of Korea allocates funds to revitalize underground water supply systems in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Government of the Republic of Korea allocated $1.2 million for the implementation of a project to restore kahrizes (underground water supply systems) in Azerbaijan, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Moon Jong Hyun said, Trend reports.

Hyun made the remark at an international conference on ‘Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of the Kahriz Water Supply System’ project on May 26.

According to him, after the completion of this project, 8,000 former IDPs will be provided with clean water in their native lands [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].