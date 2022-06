BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan is presiding over the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports.

The conference is taking place in Baku.

Minister of Tourism of Bangladesh Mahbub Ali, who chaired the 10th conference, spoke at the opening ceremony.

He transferred the chairmanship, after the speech, to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev.