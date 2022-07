BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The purchase prices for food grain will be determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the Presidential Decree on a number of measures aimed at increasing self-sufficiency regarding food grain.

According to the decree, the state purchase value of food grain will be determined by August 1, 2022, while in subsequent years – by July 1 on an annual basis given the costs of food grain and the producer's possible profit.