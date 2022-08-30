Azerbaijan provides Lachin, Zabukh and Sus with electricity (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. With the return of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, urgent work was started to provide the territories with electricity as soon as possible, Trend reports.

Azerenergy JSC largest electrical power producer in Azerbaijan continuously carried out work on the primary restoration of an operating electric substation completely destroyed by the Armenians in Lachin city, transformers, necessary equipment and machinery were brought to the territory, and within just four days a network connected to the country's energy system was created.

As a result, Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages were provided with electricity.