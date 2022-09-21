GDP growth in Azerbaijani non-oil sector speeds up - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan’s GDP from January through August 2022 increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year - to over 84.8 billion manat ($49.8 billion), Trend reports via Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter.

According to the minister, the GDP growth of the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 10.3 percent - about 43.3 billion manat ($25.4 billion).

Growth in the non-oil and gas sector has accelerated compared to the previous year. Over the same period last year, this sector's GDP increased by only 5.7 percent, compared to the period from January through August 2020, the publication said.