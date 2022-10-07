Azerbaijan to provide more household with high-speed internet - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. A total of 420,000 households in Azerbaijan will be connected to the high-speed Internet network based on Gigabit Passive Optimal Network (GPON) technology by the end of 2024, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rustamov said during a meeting on the use of radio frequencies, Trend reports.

"A total of 370,000 households connected to high-speed internet base on GPON technology by the end of 2021. It's planned to provide 420,000 households with GPON technology internet by the end of 2024 and increase the minimum average Internet speed to 25 Mbps," he said.

According to Rustamov, reliable, fast, affordable internet network is the way to build an innovative society and digital economy in Azerbaijan.

GPON technology is provided over fiber optic lines. This technology has such advantages as the connection speed provided by this technology provides internet speed up to 100 Mbps, uninterrupted communication and no connection to telephone line.

---

