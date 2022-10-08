Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 8 October 2022 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 26

1.7

October 3

1.7

Sept. 27

1.7

October 4

1.7

Sept. 28

1.7

October 5

1.7

Sept. 29

1.7

October 6

1.7

Sept. 30

1.7

October 7

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0338 manat and amounted to 1.6763 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 26

1.6368

October 3

1.6637

Sept. 27

1.6384

October 4

1.6722

Sept. 28

1.6236

October 5

1.6952

Sept. 29

1.6464

October 6

1.6853

Sept. 30

1.6671

October 7

1.6651

Average weekly

1.6425

Average weekly

1.6763

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.0283 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 26

0.0296

October 3

0.0284

Sept. 27

0.0289

October 4

0.0287

Sept. 28

0.0290

October 5

0.0285

Sept. 29

0.0295

October 6

0.0280

Sept. 30

0.0296

October 7

0.0280

Average weekly

0.0293

Average weekly

0.0283

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has reduced by 0.003 manat and made up 0.0916 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 26

0.0922

October 3

0.0917

Sept. 27

0.0921

October 4

0.0917

Sept. 28

0.0920

October 5

0.0915

Sept. 29

0.0917

October 6

0.0915

Sept. 30

0.0917

October 7

0.0915

Average weekly

0.0919

Average weekly

0.0916
