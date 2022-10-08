Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 26
|
1.7
|
October 3
|
1.7
|
Sept. 27
|
1.7
|
October 4
|
1.7
|
Sept. 28
|
1.7
|
October 5
|
1.7
|
Sept. 29
|
1.7
|
October 6
|
1.7
|
Sept. 30
|
1.7
|
October 7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0338 manat and amounted to 1.6763 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 26
|
1.6368
|
October 3
|
1.6637
|
Sept. 27
|
1.6384
|
October 4
|
1.6722
|
Sept. 28
|
1.6236
|
October 5
|
1.6952
|
Sept. 29
|
1.6464
|
October 6
|
1.6853
|
Sept. 30
|
1.6671
|
October 7
|
1.6651
|
Average weekly
|
1.6425
|
Average weekly
|
1.6763
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.0283 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 26
|
0.0296
|
October 3
|
0.0284
|
Sept. 27
|
0.0289
|
October 4
|
0.0287
|
Sept. 28
|
0.0290
|
October 5
|
0.0285
|
Sept. 29
|
0.0295
|
October 6
|
0.0280
|
Sept. 30
|
0.0296
|
October 7
|
0.0280
|
Average weekly
|
0.0293
|
Average weekly
|
0.0283
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has reduced by 0.003 manat and made up 0.0916 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 26
|
0.0922
|
October 3
|
0.0917
|
Sept. 27
|
0.0921
|
October 4
|
0.0917
|
Sept. 28
|
0.0920
|
October 5
|
0.0915
|
Sept. 29
|
0.0917
|
October 6
|
0.0915
|
Sept. 30
|
0.0917
|
October 7
|
0.0915
|
Average weekly
|
0.0919
|
Average weekly
|
0.0916