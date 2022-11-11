Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

Economy Materials 11 November 2022 13:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Fruit Aqro LLC, Trend reports on November 11 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, the loan amounting to 1.05 million manat was allocated for the implementation of a project to develop intensive gardening in Samukh district.

“The implementation of the project will create more than 50 jobs," said the minister.

