EU needs vast investments to keep current nuclear capacity leastways - EU Commissioner for Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Maintaining the current nuclear generation capacity by replacing outdated reactors in the EU requires 350-400 billion euros of investments, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at the 15th European Nuclear Energy Forum in the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

According to Simson, another 45-50 billion will be needed for the long-term operation of existing reactors.

“Today the average age of the EU nuclear fleet is greater than 30 years. And our analysis shows that without immediate investment, around 90 percent of existing reactors would be shut down around the time when we need them most - in 2030,” the commissioner said.

She noted that today there are countries in the EU that plan to expand the nuclear industry in the future.

“Right now there are three power reactor units under construction and close to commissioning. Five other ongoing projects for building six more units are underway. And in the coming decades, seven Member States have plans to build about 20 additional nuclear power reactor units in the EU,” Simson added.

---

