Azerbaijani SMBDA names total number of implemented financial, banking projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) organized 18 industry and educational events, including five in 2022, with the participation of relevant structures related to the financial and banking sectors, SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said at the VI International Banking Forum in Baku on November 24, Trend reports.

"In order to ensure high rates of further development against the backdrop of global challenges, by Azerbaijani president’s decree dated February 2, 2021, the ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National priorities for socio-economic development’ document was approved and, based on these priorities, ‘Strategy for socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026’ was adopted,” Mammadov noted.

According to him, at the above-mentioned events, answers were given to questions of interest to entrepreneurs, and clarifications were made on state support instruments.

The board chairman also noted that the agency has implemented large joint projects with individual banks and continues to implement such projects.

"One of them is ‘Power of Women in Business’, a joint project of the SMBDA and Rabitabank. The aim of the project is to provide support for enhancing the role of women entrepreneurs in the country's economy, increasing their business activity, and creating conditions for expanding their access to preferential financial resources,” Mammadov further said.

“The ideas and proposals expressed here today will serve the development of the banking sector of our country and other sectors related to the sector," he added.