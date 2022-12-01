Nar contributes to the development of IT professionals in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

To train Azerbaijani students in telecommunication fields as professionals, Nar GSM laboratory operating at the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) was supplied with new equipment.

Mobile operator Nar paid a visit to the university to get acquainted with the renewed laboratory together with the AzTU management and held a discussion on further expanding the cooperation. The laboratory, equipped with various mobile communication devices, allows students to build a local mobile network and learn telecommunications in practice.

Gunnar Panke, Chief Executive Officer of "Azerfon" LLC ("Nar" trademark) thanked rector Vilayat Valiyev for the value given to students of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). "As Nar, we share our knowledge in the field of mobile communication with students studying technical specialties, and we have set a goal for them to grow as professionals. In this sense, the projects we implement at your university are important for the communication market of Azerbaijan in general." - said Gunnar Panke.

Vilayat Valiyev, the rector of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), expressed his gratitude to the mobile operator for support and emphasized the importance of the Nar GSM laboratory for the university: "Students who work with devices in the laboratory get the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice. The practical knowledge gained in the laboratory will play an important role in the students' careers in the near future, and they will soon become communication professionals after graduating from our university", he noted.

It should be noted that Nar GSM Laboratory operates based on the memorandum signed between Nar and AzTU in 2013.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy, providing excellent service at an affordable price.