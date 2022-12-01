Baku hosts international meeting on SMEs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The 18th INSME (International Network for SMEs) Annual Meeting was held in Baku on December 1, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD).

The event, which was organized jointly by INSME and Azerbaijan's SMBD, which is part of this organization, was dedicated to "Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth".

Entrepreneurs and businessmen from various countries, as well as the representatives of international organizations and establishments included in INSME took part in the event.

The main topics of the meeting within the framework of this organization this year are promoting the role of innovation in "green" development, unlocking the potential of entrepreneurship during global crises, ways to solve the energy crisis, and other issues.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, President of INSME Sergio Arzeni, Acting Head of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan (NCEOA), Mammad Musayev, President of "ToJoy", former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, Executive Director of the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency, Boyko Takov, and Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's SMBD, Orkhan Mammadov, also participated in the meeting.

The International Network for SMEs (INSME) and World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF) signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the meeting.

The event continued with panel discussions on the following topics: "Problems of sustainability and energy in the sphere of small and medium-sized businesses", "Readiness of small and medium-sized businesses to cope with crises", and "Promotion of innovations for "green" development".

The session of the General Assembly of the Organization, with the participation of INSME members, will be held on December 2.

The INSME, which unites about 70 participants from around the world, promotes the expansion of the experience exchange between institutions working in the field of SMEs, public-private dialogue, and international partnerships. Azerbaijan's SMBD has been a member of the INSME since 2020.