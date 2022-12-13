Azerbaijan, Switzerland review diversification of economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan and Switzerland reviewed further strengthening and diversification of economic ties, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Erwin Bollinger, the Swiss co-chairman of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Co-operation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation. We have discussed the significance of further strengthening and diversifying the economic relations between the two countries, as well as addressed the new initiatives between business circles," the publication says.

In addition, the sides emphasized that Azerbaijan-Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment, industry, digital economy, energy, and tourism would be further intensified.