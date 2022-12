BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The funds allocated to the non-oil-gas sector rose by 24.5 percent and reached 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion), compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"In January-November of this year, compared to the relevant period of last year, the funds allocated to the fixed capital grew by 8.2 percent and amounted to 13 billion manat ($7.6 billion)," said the tweet.