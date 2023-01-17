Lithuanian experts to participate in social benefit system's digitalization in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Lithuanian experts will be involved in the digitalization of the system of social benefits in Azerbaijan, Vice Minister of Social Security and Labour of Lithuania Martynas Siurkus said at the opening ceremony of the ‘Support to Pension Reforms in Azerbaijan - Phase 2’ EU Twinning Project, Trend reports.

Siurkus noted that as a result of the implementation of this project, the process of digitalization and modernization of the system of social benefits in Azerbaijan will be accelerated.