BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. According to the latest amendments to Azerbaijan's Tax Code, the period of VAT exemption for the import and sale of hybrid vehicles with a release date of no more than 3 years and an engine capacity of no more than 2500 cubic centimeters has been extended for 3 years until January 1, 2026, MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

