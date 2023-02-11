Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 11 February 2023 17:23 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 41.259 manat (1.29 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 96.8558 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,183.6223 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 30

3,285.6665

February 6

3,193.3055

January 31

3,263.9065

February 7

3,186.2675

February 1

3,274.3275

February 8

3,190.645

February 2

3,321.001

February 9

3,195.847

February 3

3,257.489

February 10

3,152.0465

Average weekly

3,280.4781

Average weekly

3,183.6223

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0543 manat (2.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.8987 manat, which was 2.4504 manat (6.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 30

40.2288

February 6

38.2639

January 31

40.1687

February 7

37.9862

February 1

40.2393

February 8

37.9478

February 2

41.1294

February 9

38.086

February 3

39.9794

February 10

37.2096

Average weekly

40.3491

Average weekly

37.8987

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 48.161 manat (2.89 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 74.2798 manat (4.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,1654.865 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 30

1,737.485

February 6

1,666.255

January 31

1,715.5975

February 7

1,655.766

February 1

1,724.055

February 8

1,669.026

February 2

1,726.0185

February 9

1,665.184

February 3

1,742.568

February 10

1,618.094

Average weekly

1,729.1448

Average weekly

1,654.865

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.5655 manat (0.99 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 40.494 manat (1.44 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,777.7881 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 30

2,809.3095

February 6

2,778.3865

January 31

2,796.0665

February 7

2,721.4025

February 1

2,806.598

February 8

2,810.8735

February 2

2,840.7

February 9

2,827.457

February 3

2,838.7365

February 10

2,750.821

Average weekly

2,818.2821

Average weekly

2,777.7881
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more