Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 41.259 manat (1.29 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 96.8558 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,183.6223 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
January 30
|
3,285.6665
|
February 6
|
3,193.3055
|
January 31
|
3,263.9065
|
February 7
|
3,186.2675
|
February 1
|
3,274.3275
|
February 8
|
3,190.645
|
February 2
|
3,321.001
|
February 9
|
3,195.847
|
February 3
|
3,257.489
|
February 10
|
3,152.0465
|
Average weekly
|
3,280.4781
|
Average weekly
|
3,183.6223
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0543 manat (2.76 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.8987 manat, which was 2.4504 manat (6.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
January 30
|
40.2288
|
February 6
|
38.2639
|
January 31
|
40.1687
|
February 7
|
37.9862
|
February 1
|
40.2393
|
February 8
|
37.9478
|
February 2
|
41.1294
|
February 9
|
38.086
|
February 3
|
39.9794
|
February 10
|
37.2096
|
Average weekly
|
40.3491
|
Average weekly
|
37.8987
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 48.161 manat (2.89 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 74.2798 manat (4.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,1654.865 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
January 30
|
1,737.485
|
February 6
|
1,666.255
|
January 31
|
1,715.5975
|
February 7
|
1,655.766
|
February 1
|
1,724.055
|
February 8
|
1,669.026
|
February 2
|
1,726.0185
|
February 9
|
1,665.184
|
February 3
|
1,742.568
|
February 10
|
1,618.094
|
Average weekly
|
1,729.1448
|
Average weekly
|
1,654.865
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.5655 manat (0.99 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 40.494 manat (1.44 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,777.7881 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
January 30
|
2,809.3095
|
February 6
|
2,778.3865
|
January 31
|
2,796.0665
|
February 7
|
2,721.4025
|
February 1
|
2,806.598
|
February 8
|
2,810.8735
|
February 2
|
2,840.7
|
February 9
|
2,827.457
|
February 3
|
2,838.7365
|
February 10
|
2,750.821
|
Average weekly
|
2,818.2821
|
Average weekly
|
2,777.7881