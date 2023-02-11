Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 41.259 manat (1.29 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 96.8558 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,183.6223 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 30 3,285.6665 February 6 3,193.3055 January 31 3,263.9065 February 7 3,186.2675 February 1 3,274.3275 February 8 3,190.645 February 2 3,321.001 February 9 3,195.847 February 3 3,257.489 February 10 3,152.0465 Average weekly 3,280.4781 Average weekly 3,183.6223

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0543 manat (2.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.8987 manat, which was 2.4504 manat (6.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 30 40.2288 February 6 38.2639 January 31 40.1687 February 7 37.9862 February 1 40.2393 February 8 37.9478 February 2 41.1294 February 9 38.086 February 3 39.9794 February 10 37.2096 Average weekly 40.3491 Average weekly 37.8987

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 48.161 manat (2.89 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 74.2798 manat (4.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,1654.865 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 30 1,737.485 February 6 1,666.255 January 31 1,715.5975 February 7 1,655.766 February 1 1,724.055 February 8 1,669.026 February 2 1,726.0185 February 9 1,665.184 February 3 1,742.568 February 10 1,618.094 Average weekly 1,729.1448 Average weekly 1,654.865

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.5655 manat (0.99 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 40.494 manat (1.44 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,777.7881 manat.