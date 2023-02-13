TAP to play increasingly important role in Italy's gas supply diversification - Il Messaggero newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will play an increasingly important role in the Italy's gas supply diversification process, Trend reports, citing Italian Il Messaggero (The Messanger) newspaper.

Aiming at becoming free of Russian gas imports, Italy has launched a diversification strategy, which includes improving ties with African countries, the article said.

As the author explains, the strategy aims to make Italy an energy hub in the Mediterranean for all of Europe. Enough gas will have to pass through our coasts not only to cover the annual domestic needs (currently about 72 billion cubic meters) but also to export it to other countries. The plan, to be implemented at most during the legislative period, therefore in five years, aims to pass 140 billion gas in Italy.

"In this regard, TAP, a 878 kilometers long gas pipeline that transports gas from Azerbaijan to Puglia in the municipality of Melendugno (Lecce), will play an increasingly important role. The challenge will be to double the amount of gas transported: from the current 10 bcm to 20 bcm per year," the article noted.

The author added that Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, has arrived in Azerbaijan, where this issue will be discussed as well.

Meanwhile, the volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Italy from January through November 2022 amounted to 8.69 bcm - an increase of 50.3 percent year-on-year. Thus, Italy ranked first among main importers of Azerbaijani gas in the reporting period.