Azerbaijan defines range of tax incentives for cultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Creative Industries Federation have organized an online meeting for major cinema producers working in film making, dubbing, and animation industries, Trend reports citing the Service.

The meeting participants held discussions within the "Social and economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" to define the range of tax incentives that can be provided for cultural development, and increase inputs and capital investments in this area.

Furthermore, proposals were heard on measures to create an enabling environment for people working in the country's film industry, as well as to provide incentives to entrepreneurs in producing and distributing national films. The attendants outlined the importance of possible changes in sectoral rules of utmost significance.

The "Social and economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" was approved by the Presidential Decree of July 22, 2022. Following the order, the coordination, accountability and control over the implementation of measures provided for in the Strategy will be carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with informing President Ilham Aliyev about the work done to fulfill the Strategy twice a year, including the execution of the Strategy measures.