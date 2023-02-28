Leadership of CBA and Tajikistan's National Bank discuss reforms in insurance system (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The leadership of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) has discussed the reforms in the insurance system with the leadership of Tajikistan's National Bank during a working visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the tweet of CBA's Governor Taleh Kazimov.

"We met with Kholiqzoda Hokim Hikmatullo, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan. We discussed expansion and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the National Bank of Tajikistan. We also exchanged opinions on the macroeconomic situation, development outlook of the financial–banking sector, reforms in the insurance system and other topics," said the tweet.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through December 2022 amounted to $5.811 million.

In 2022, the total fees of the 10 leading insurance companies of Azerbaijan amounted to 881.8 million manat ($518.7 million), or 90.83 percent of the total insurance fees, and the overall fees of all insurance companies of Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 970.8 million manat ($571.06 million).