Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to int'l organizations in connection with Okhchuchay river - minister

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. We have repeatedly applied to international organizations in connection with the critical situation on Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river since 2020, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said during strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

According to him, starting from 2020, Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to relevant international organizations, including the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the UN Environment Program, and others, in connection with the environmental threat and the critical state of the transboundary Okhchuchay river due to the constant pollution by Armenia. The minister said that in regard to the other regional rivers, Azerbaijan also made appeals to the aforementioned organizations.

