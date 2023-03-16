Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign exchange auction

Economy Materials 16 March 2023 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign exchange auction

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held a regular foreign exchange auction involving the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports via the Central Bank.

According to the bank, the demand at the auction amounted to $47.9 million and was fully satisfied.

The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the auction results.

During the previous auction, the demand amounted to $60.3 million.

The Central Bank has begun to conduct foreign exchange auctions through a one-way sale of currency in a competitive environment since mid-January 2017.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more