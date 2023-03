Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign exchange auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held a regular foreign exchange auction involving the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports via the Central Bank.

According to the bank, the demand at the auction amounted to $47.9 million and was fully satisfied.

The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the auction results.

During the previous auction, the demand amounted to $60.3 million.

The Central Bank has begun to conduct foreign exchange auctions through a one-way sale of currency in a competitive environment since mid-January 2017.