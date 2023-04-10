Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to five more SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to five more SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), Trend reports.

The number of SMEs in Azerbaijan that received startup certificates has reached 91.

The certificates were issued to:

- Blink-BI LLC (Blink Business Intelligence enterprise resource planning software

- ND Opinions LLC (Autoreport database for second generation cars)

- Frisaga LLC (online platform for those who offer services in the field of tourism and travel)

- BlackOne LLC (online platform for products and services)

- BJ Technology (projects for the production and sale of HPLC columns used in laboratories)

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized enterprises, the projects of which are under development, may apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.