Israeli FM talks need to increase trade volume between Israel, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. It is necessary to increase the trade volume between Israel and Azerbaijan, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Twitter, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan's strategic position increases the importance of its ties with Israel and turns them [ties] into great potential.

"Today I am leaving for an important trip to deepen cooperation with our friends in Baku in the fields of security, economy, innovation, and energy, and in particular to create a strong and united front against common difficulties," Cohen said.

Previously, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel is doing to double this year. He also said that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries.

On March 29, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen.