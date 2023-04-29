Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 8.228 manat (0.24 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.1481 manat (0.24 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,389.2628 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 17 3,407.8030 April 24 3,387.3010 April 18 3,398.2235 April 25 3,386.3150 April 19 3,406.4260 April 26 3,394.0670 April 20 3,387.3010 April 27 3,399.5580 April 21 3,387.3010 April 28 3,379.0730 Average weekly 3,397.4109 Average weekly 3,389.2628

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1902 manat (0.45 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.6002 manat, which is 0.1417 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 17 43.0387 April 24 42.6462 April 18 42.5694 April 25 42.7315 April 19 42.8090 April 26 42.5323 April 20 42.6462 April 27 42.6352 April 21 42.6462 April 28 42.4560 Average weekly 42.7419 Average weekly 42.6002

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.3295 manat (0.29 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 37.8284 manat (2.08 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,856.0222 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 17 1,771.3745 April 24 1,849.0560 April 18 1,787.5585 April 25 1,853.6035 April 19 1,833.8240 April 26 1,868.6230 April 20 1,849.0560 April 27 1,865.0020 April 21 1,849.0560 April 28 1,843.7265 Average weekly 1,818.1738 Average weekly 1,856.0022

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 166.7105 manat (6.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 78.0691 manat (2.9 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,610.9042 manat.