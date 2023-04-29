Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 8.228 manat (0.24 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.1481 manat (0.24 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,389.2628 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 17
|
3,407.8030
|
April 24
|
3,387.3010
|
April 18
|
3,398.2235
|
April 25
|
3,386.3150
|
April 19
|
3,406.4260
|
April 26
|
3,394.0670
|
April 20
|
3,387.3010
|
April 27
|
3,399.5580
|
April 21
|
3,387.3010
|
April 28
|
3,379.0730
|
Average weekly
|
3,397.4109
|
Average weekly
|
3,389.2628
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1902 manat (0.45 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.6002 manat, which is 0.1417 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 17
|
43.0387
|
April 24
|
42.6462
|
April 18
|
42.5694
|
April 25
|
42.7315
|
April 19
|
42.8090
|
April 26
|
42.5323
|
April 20
|
42.6462
|
April 27
|
42.6352
|
April 21
|
42.6462
|
April 28
|
42.4560
|
Average weekly
|
42.7419
|
Average weekly
|
42.6002
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.3295 manat (0.29 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 37.8284 manat (2.08 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,856.0222 manat.
|
|
April 17
|
1,771.3745
|
April 24
|
1,849.0560
|
April 18
|
1,787.5585
|
April 25
|
1,853.6035
|
April 19
|
1,833.8240
|
April 26
|
1,868.6230
|
April 20
|
1,849.0560
|
April 27
|
1,865.0020
|
April 21
|
1,849.0560
|
April 28
|
1,843.7265
|
Average weekly
|
1,818.1738
|
Average weekly
|
1,856.0022
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 166.7105 manat (6.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 78.0691 manat (2.9 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,610.9042 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 17
|
2,548.1470
|
April 24
|
2,730.9395
|
April 18
|
2,665.1750
|
April 25
|
2,616,7760
|
April 19
|
2,769.6655
|
April 26
|
2,553.7740
|
April 20
|
2,730.9395
|
April 27
|
2,588.8025
|
April 21
|
2,730.9395
|
April 28
|
2,564.2290
|
Average weekly
|
2,688.9733
|
Average weekly
|
2,610.9042