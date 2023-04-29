Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 29 April 2023 19:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 8.228 manat (0.24 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.1481 manat (0.24 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,389.2628 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 17

3,407.8030

April 24

3,387.3010

April 18

3,398.2235

April 25

3,386.3150

April 19

3,406.4260

April 26

3,394.0670

April 20

3,387.3010

April 27

3,399.5580

April 21

3,387.3010

April 28

3,379.0730

Average weekly

3,397.4109

Average weekly

3,389.2628

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1902 manat (0.45 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.6002 manat, which is 0.1417 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 17

43.0387

April 24

42.6462

April 18

42.5694

April 25

42.7315

April 19

42.8090

April 26

42.5323

April 20

42.6462

April 27

42.6352

April 21

42.6462

April 28

42.4560

Average weekly

42.7419

Average weekly

42.6002

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.3295 manat (0.29 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 37.8284 manat (2.08 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,856.0222 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 17

1,771.3745

April 24

1,849.0560

April 18

1,787.5585

April 25

1,853.6035

April 19

1,833.8240

April 26

1,868.6230

April 20

1,849.0560

April 27

1,865.0020

April 21

1,849.0560

April 28

1,843.7265

Average weekly

1,818.1738

Average weekly

1,856.0022

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 166.7105 manat (6.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 78.0691 manat (2.9 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,610.9042 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 17

2,548.1470

April 24

2,730.9395

April 18

2,665.1750

April 25

2,616,7760

April 19

2,769.6655

April 26

2,553.7740

April 20

2,730.9395

April 27

2,588.8025

April 21

2,730.9395

April 28

2,564.2290

Average weekly

2,688.9733

Average weekly

2,610.9042
