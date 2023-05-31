Azerbaijan allocated about $1.7B for restoration of its liberated lands in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A total of 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion) were spent in 2022 on the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft law "On the execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", which is being discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) today.

Additional funds in the amount of 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) are allocated from the state budget for 2023 in connection with the acceleration of construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from Armenian occupation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.